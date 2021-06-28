The newest episode of Memoirs Pasifika will look at the island’s recent history concerning LGTBQ civil rights, including how Guam became the first U.S. territory to legalize same-sex marriage in 2015.

The show's producers stated in a press release that the focus of the podcast is in recognition of Pride Month. The episode will feature “candid interviews” with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, attorney Bill Pesch and other prominent members of the island’s LGBTQ community.

“It was an honor to help tell the story of the brave people who paved the way to achieving marriage equality on Guam,” said the show’s producer, Tony Azios.

Guests and episode anchor Vivian Dames discuss how the marriage equality movement gained momentum, the broader significance of the legal victory, and current issues regarding LGBTQ rights and opportunities locally.

Memoirs Pasifika explores events, movements, and people in modern Micronesian history, according to the release. Recent episodes explore other fascinating events in the region’s history, including Operation New Life. The massive effort had Guam serve as the primary processing center for 112,000 Vietnamese refugees after the Fall of Saigon in April 1975.

Azios said he hopes the Memoirs Pasifika podcast will help to grow interest in the region, foster discussion, and inspire further investigation into the events, people, social movements and ideas that helped shape contemporary Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the Marshall Islands, Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia, as well as Micronesia’s impacts on the global stage.

The podcast is available for download and streaming across multiple sites, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, SoundCloud, Libsyn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Listeners can visit the podcast’s website (www.memoirspasifika.com) to see supplementary archival media, such as pertinent photos, music and scanned newspaper clippings. Memoirs Pasifika is supported through grants from Humanities Guåhan, the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.