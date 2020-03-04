Points, counterpoints argued in bill to ban scuba spearfishing

Local fishermen are hoping senators vote to pass a bill that would ban scuba spearfishing and protect Guam's fish population.

Among them are Roman Quinata, who said he has been fishing for years and has called Guam's western waters a "ghost town" caused by overfishing.

On Tuesday, he reiterated his support for Sen. Sabina Perez's Bill 53-35, saying, "No scuba spearfishing. Period."

Perez's bill is one of the three bills discussed during legislative session on Tuesday and moved to the voting file. The other two are:

• Bill 84-35, which would extend the plug-in electric vehicle rebate program to private businesses and nonprofit organizations; and

• Bill 154-35, which would relocate approximately 384 square meters of an existing bull cart path in Tamuning for public right-of-way use.

As discussion on Bill 53 opened, Sen. Perez thanked co-sponsors Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Clynt Ridgell, who would later rise to defend the bill after Sen. Therese Terlaje noted her concerns with the lack of response from local conservation officers to fishermen, and lack of enforcement of existing laws.

Perez said her bill is "a response to a growing environmental and cultural threat."

"In recent decades, our people have witnessed a staggering drop in fish stocks. In a recent study of 832 coral reefs in 64 localities, two stood out for having fish biomass low enough to constitute fisheries collapse: Papua New Guinea and Guam," she stated. "Many in our community, including a number of commercial and sport fishermen, have expressed their concerns to me. They've seen firsthand how scuba fishing allows for the targeting of reef fish at greater depths, and at greater efficiency, than our traditional fishing methods. In fact, scuba fishing is so effective that it's more akin to harvesting than fishing."

'The root of the problem'

Sen. Terlaje said what the bill purports to do isn't enough.

"Our bill should be very much focused on what the threat is," Terlaje said.

"I would like for the Department of Agriculture to get to the root of the problem," she said, noting the many fishermen who have said indiscriminate fishing is a huge factor in Guam's dwindling fish populations.

Terlaje said local fishermen, during the November 2019 public hearing, were frustrated at some of the methods that are allowed.

"Spearfishing at night, even without scuba, is having an impact on our reef," the senator said.

She said fishermen described groups of people going out on Yamaha boats at night "and they come back with coolers and coolers of fish for commercial sale."

"This is contrary and offensive to every fisherman and fisherwoman. It is being witnessed and reported but there's been no news of arrests, confiscations or any other penalties. That to me was more remarkable than anything. That there are very obvious enforcement actions that should ... but aren't being taken, and those are having serious impacts on fish stocks," Terlaje stated.

She said reports are made to local conservation officers "to no avail" and that sometimes it's federal officers who respond to the calls of people breaking fishing laws.

In response, Ridgell acknowledged that there are other factors impacting the fish population on Guam, but noted that Bill 53 is a first step in supporting growth.

Rotating preserves

"There are people who go fishing and would basically line up at the borders of the preserve – and just wait for fish to cross the border and then, bang, get 'em," he said, relaying information from local fishermen.

Riddell said he's spoken to some people, including mayors, about rotating the preserves.

"That's something I'm actually interested in looking at," he said. "Perhaps that might be the answer is to rotate preserves so that, as they rejuvenate fish stocks in one area, they can rotate to another area (and) open up that (original) area."

Ridgell said he's hoping to hold a hearing on the issue, then determine and address the pressures on the island's fish population.