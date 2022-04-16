Poki Fry, a go-to restaurant in Hagåtña known for fresh poke bowls, tacos and salads, on Friday announced its permanent closure.

"We are grateful for being a part of our island community these past eight years. Unfortunately, we will be closing our doors permanently and ceasing operations on April 29th, 2022," Poki Fry posted on its social media page.

Poki Fry co-owners Bryan Duenas and Paul Perez started the original business at the 2014 Liberation Carnival, mostly serving their famous gourmet fries with poke bowls on the side at the time.

In 2015, Poki Fry opened its restaurant in what used to be the locker rooms of the Hagåtña pool, serving more customers with its offerings of fresh tuna, salmon, mahimahi and marlin poke bowls, plus other dishes.

Two years later, Poki Fry moved to its current Hagåtña location, just up the street from The Venue, complete with a bar and its signature ocean-themed decor and wall art.

Like many other restaurants and businesses, Poki Fry had its share of pandemic-induced challenges. It's the latest popular eatery to have folded over the last two years.

Poki Fry thanked its valued and loyal restaurant customers.

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure serving you," the restaurant wrote.

Within hours of announcing its permanent closure, Poki Fry received an outpouring of messages on social media.

"Thank you for eight amazing years! Going to miss you guys for sure!" one patron wrote, while another posted, "Always awesome service with awesome food. Gonna miss taking the kids after school to grab a bite."

Some light-hearted comments were directed at getting the recipes for the menu items that patrons have come to love over the years.

"Drop the recipes and no one gets hurt," one wrote, while another said, "Ay, can you post the ingredients for the sauce tho? I'm tryna make my own best poki on the island?"