Guns, meth and other drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in a car that Guam police officers spotted parked behind a restaurant in Santa Rita on Friday morning.

Police also arrested a man and a woman who were in the car, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Ray Junior Guzman, 28, and Shelly Loveen Dejapa, 41, each were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Guzman was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms without valid identification, felony in possession of firearms and violation of a court order.

Tapao said officers from the Southern Precinct Command were on a routine patrol when they saw a silver sedan parked behind the Sumay Pub and Grill around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers saw the couple inside the car and later found out that Guzman had violated a court order in a separate case. Prison records show he was arrested in 2012 on charges of burglary, theft of property and drug possession, and again in 2014 on charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of property to include conspiracy.

According to Tapao, authorities told Guzman repeatedly to place his hands on the dashboard after he was spotted reaching under the front passenger seat.

Along with drugs, Police also found a .25-caliber pistol underneath the passenger seat and a second gun in the car, Tapao said.

Guzman and Dejapa are being held in the Department of Corrections. The case was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.