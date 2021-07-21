A man accused in multiple burglaries reported over the past month has been placed under arrest.

According to court documents, the first incident was reported June 6 at an apartment complex in Harmon. The victim told police their apartment and vehicle had been burglarized, and that several items were stolen including $2,000 cash, two watches, Apple ear buds, a wallet and a key for a Ford Mustang.

Video surveillance showed a man, later identified as Bacardi Hogan Ventura Galvez Jr., 28, climbing into a second-story window before coming back out. He was then seen entering the victim's car, documents state. Items inside the vehicle had been rummaged through, and officers noted the victim's window screen had been pried off.

Officers collected latent fingerprints and two were a match to Galvez, documents state.

A second incident was reported June 9, involving the same victim.

The victim called police about a possible break-in and told officers Galvez had returned to the apartment complex, documents state.

Video surveillance showed a man climb onto the first-floor window security grills and lift himself to the overhang below the victim's window.

Investigators noted that the videos appeared to show the same suspect from the incident reported a few days earlier, documents state.

Third complaint

On Monday, police responded to a burglary complaint at another unit in the same Harmon apartment complex.

Video surveillance showed the suspect climb to the third floor using pipes and air-conditioning units to get inside the victim's apartment, documents state.

The victim reported that $41 in cash, $20 in coins, a driver's license and a passport had been taken, documents state.

Police later found Galvez, who allegedly admitted he does not know what makes him break into people's homes and steal.

Galvez was charged with three counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor and three counts of criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.