A woman who was being investigated in connection with an alleged check-kiting scheme was arrested after police found illegal drugs.

Ligaya Flores Manuel, 57, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

She was one of four defendants recently charged in local court for illegal drug possession.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to court documents, officers learned Manuel withdrew and attempted to take out funds from newly opened bank accounts. Investigators said she deposited checks written on other accounts insufficient to cover the amounts she wanted to withdraw. No other details have been provided and charges have not been filed against Manuel in connection with the scheme.

Police searched her bag and found two small baggies with methamphetamine, documents state.

Other drug arrests:

Ramy T. Atienza

In a second case, Ramy T. Atienza, 42, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Police stopped him in Hagat on Sunday for failing to stop at a stop sign. During a search, police found a plastic straw and three baggies with meth, documents state.

Jaybee Martinez Sarzaba

In a separate case, Jaybee Martinez Sarzaba, 40, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police found him pulled over on the side of the road near the A.B. Won Pat International Airport fuel farm on Monday afternoon.

Officers said Sarzaba appeared jittery and during a search, they found two glass pipes with meth, documents state.

Mark Leondones

A fourth drug arrest led to a separate drug case filed against Mark Christian Bautista Leondones, 37, also known as Mark Leodones.

He was charged with theft by receiving, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and vehicle without identification. His charges include a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

Police said Leondones was pulled over in Dededo on Monday for not wearing his seat belt when officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen and the license plate belonged to another car, documents state.

Authorities found .99 grams of meth inside the car, documents state.

Leondones allegedly told police he borrowed the car from a man he just met, adding that he did not know the license plates were fake.

He was on pretrial release for a separate drug possession case filed in April.