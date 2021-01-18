Police: 9-year-old boy's kidnapping claim was fabricated

The Guam Police Department on Monday afternoon announced that the complaint of a 9-year-old boy's kidnapping isn't true.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, GPD stated, "Investigators interviewed the minor further who admitted to fabricating his statement of being kidnapped."

Police launched an investigation on Sunday after it was reported that boy was taken by an unknown man in front of his mother's home on Matsumiya Street in Mangilao around 6 a.m. Sunday, police stated on Sunday.

The child was later found by a passerby who dropped the child off at the father's home, according to police on Sunday.

The child was not injured.

On Monday afternoon, GPD issued another statement saying: "Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the mother of the child had initially filed a missing person complaint with the Dededo Precinct Command during the morning hours of January 17, 2021. Officers were later able to locate the child with his father. Investigators interviewed the minor further who admitted to fabricating his statement of being kidnapped."