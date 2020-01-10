Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase that involved several police cars from Dededo to Mangilao at past noon today.

More than eight police cars chased a grey Toyota Highlander SUV in Dededo. Traffic on both north- and south-bound lanes came to a standstill as GPD stopped vehicles to set up some sort of roadblock but the driver just ignored and drove through.

The suspect has been identified as Benjamin Ferrer Jr., who has a prior case involving receiving a stolen car and burglary.

A police officer at the scene is heard telling Ferrer, he could have caused the death of someone during the chase.

He was also told to change his life. "How many times? How many times already?" Ferrer was asked.

The chase ended off of Fausto Pangelinan Street in Mangilao near Latte Heights.

