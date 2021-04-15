Police have apprehended the man wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal car crash in late March.

Segundo A. Sablan, 27, was arrested 23 days after the crash on offenses of leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injuries Resulting in death, failure to Report, No Valid Drivers License, and theft of a Motor Vehicle.

GPD Spokesman Sgt Paul Tapao in a release said, "through the course of the crash investigation, traffic investigators learned that Segundo Sablan was also wanted for questioning to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint."

Police said he also had three outstanding arrest warrants.

Police identified him through a wanted flyer on April 9 as being armed and dangerous.

Sablan was arrested at 5:31 p.m., Wednesday. Sgt. Tapao credited the community for providing authorities with the suspect's location. He said, Sablan was found at a home in Mongmong.

Police records said Sablan was transferred to the Department of Corrections at 9:30 the same night.

Police said they wanted to question him in connection with the two-car crash that killed a man on March 23.

The two-car crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Route 8 near Subway in Barrigada.

Two days after the crash, police said that the driver of a black Lexus was behind the Nissan Versa headed east when the Lexus crashed into the Versa.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the road and hit a concrete pole.

The driver of the Versa fled the scene before police showed up.

The driver of the Lexus was found unconscious and unresponsive. CPR was conducted en route to Naval Hospital but was unsuccessful. He was later pronounced deceased.

The death marked Guam's 5th traffic fatality.

According to court documents, his criminal history dates back to December 2017, when he was arrested for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

In that case, police conducting a check at Family Beach near the Port Authority of Guam allegedly found Sablan, his wife, and his children in the vehicle along with a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine in the ashtray, said court documents.

Three years later, Sablan picked up two new cases involving misdemeanor charges.