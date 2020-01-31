Police: Armed robbers victimize 4 tourists

Four women were robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men on Wednesday night while walking along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road.

The women, who are tourists, were near Onward Beach Resort around 10:18 p.m. when two men came up to them brandishing guns and demanding money, according to a Guam Police Department press release.

The suspects then fled with the women's belongings in a light-colored sedan.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said two of the victims sustained minor injuries, however they refused any medical treatment.

Tapao said the police are asking anyone in the community with information on the armed robbery to call police.

The suspects were described as:

Suspect 1: A man about 5'10" tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. He had a black bandanna over his head, with a red bandanna covering his face.

Suspect 2: A man about 5' 2" to 5' 5" tall and weighing about 155-165 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and black pants with a red bandanna covering his face.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information about it is urged to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers tip line at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.