Two people are facing separate illegal drug possession charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.
Randy Sokin, 46, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and fraudulent use of a license plate as third-degree felonies.
Police were called to a store in Harmon on Saturday after receiving a report a man, who witnesses believed to be drunk, was sleeping inside a car.
Officers repeatedly knocked on the man’s car door before opening the unlocked door to wake up the man.
Sokin allegedly told police the car belonged to a relative. Authorities noted the license plate did not match the vehicle it was registered to, court documents state.
During a search of Sokin, officers found a glass pipe and a baggie with methamphetamine, documents state.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
Separately, Jason Ray Taisapic Taimanglo, 34, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.
Officers stopped Taimanglo in Dededo early Monday after noticing a defective license plate lamp, documents state.
During a search, police found a plastic baggie with meth, documents state.
Taimanglo allegedly told officers he has a prior arrest for soliciting prostitution.