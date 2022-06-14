Two people are facing separate illegal drug possession charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

Randy Sokin, 46, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and fraudulent use of a license plate as third-degree felonies.

Police were called to a store in Harmon on Saturday after receiving a report a man, who witnesses believed to be drunk, was sleeping inside a car.

Officers repeatedly knocked on the man’s car door before opening the unlocked door to wake up the man.

Sokin allegedly told police the car belonged to a relative. Authorities noted the license plate did not match the vehicle it was registered to, court documents state.

During a search of Sokin, officers found a glass pipe and a baggie with methamphetamine, documents state.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Separately, Jason Ray Taisapic Taimanglo, 34, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Officers stopped Taimanglo in Dededo early Monday after noticing a defective license plate lamp, documents state.

During a search, police found a plastic baggie with meth, documents state.

Taimanglo allegedly told officers he has a prior arrest for soliciting prostitution.