Two men were arrested after Guam police conducted a drug bust.

Joel Del Rosario Santos, 32, was charged with complicity to delivery of a Scheduled II controlled substance as a first-degree felony.

Friend Yro, 34, was charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police arranged a call between a source and Santos.

Santos allegedly told the source that his drug supplier would accompany him to the place where he could buy a gram of meth for $175.

Yro allegedly gave the source the drugs in exchange for the money.

Police arrested the pair when they found a plastic bag with meth on Yro, court documents state.

He allegedly admitted to officers that it was "ice" and that he bagged a rock of ice to give to the source.

Santos told police he was trying to make money, is only a small-time actor, only smokes, and introduces people to each other for money, documents state.