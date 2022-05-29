Police confirmed Sunday 21-year-old Evin Babauta Pangelinan surrendered to police in connection with the fight and a reported shooting at Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña.

Videos of the incident also showed a man wielding a machete. The police's announcement of Pangelinan's arrest did not mention its investigation of the person with the machete.

Pangelinan was subsequently arrested on suspicion of:

• Purchasing, possessing, or carrying a firearm without a valid identification.

• Concealing a firearm without a valid firearm identification.

• Transferring a firearm without a valid identification

• Unlawfully discharging a firearm.

• Behaving recklessly and committing disorderly conduct.

• Being intoxicated while under 21 years old.

Viral videos depicting the incident have been circulating on social media.

The investigation was assumed by GPD'S Community Crimes Task Force.

Multiple individuals were questioned around Paseo.

Witnesses told police they saw individuals fighting near the basketball area and heard several gunshots coming from the same area.

A preliminary police report indicated one of the suspects was driving a green Lexus and had fled heading southbound, along with another potential suspect driving a black Santa Fe SUV.

Pangelinan was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections jail. It's unclear if he was in either of the two vehicles.

Police forwarded reports about the initial investigation to the Guam Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

The investigation remains open and is ongoing, according to police.

Entry to Paseo will be regulated

A video of the Friday night gathering shows dozens of vehicles at the large parking lot at Paseo.

In another video of that evening, a man wearing red shorts is seen waving around a machete, hitting it against the ground and causing sparks.

“I will need to close the park,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara Sr., saying it’s for the safety and health of the community.

The area has been known to be the location of gathering among car owners. During COVID-19, concerns were raised when videos showed trucks spinning wheels around the loop with people standing on the truck bed.

“No one was hurt at that time,” said Alcantara. “But now they’re back … If they’re just there shooting the breeze, it’s OK. But last night was - the gunshots, the damaging of vehicles - this is just too much.

“If it was just a car show, people showing off their cars, then none of that stuff should be happening,” he added.

Alcantara noted that at the time of the people gathered, residents were at the Paseo Stadium watching a baseball game.

“Families with their children were there,” he said.

Alcantara added that he’s seen the cars there on Friday nights but last night was “the worst.”

“They burn rubber and all that and fumes are coming into the stadium. It’s like people would have to wear their masks to protect themselves from the smell,” he said.

Regarding the closure, he said barricades would be placed around the parking area with chains closing it off. The hours would be similar to beach parks at Matapang and Ypao, where parking areas are closed off every evening and reopened in the morning.