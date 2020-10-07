Police arrest 2nd suspect in Tamuning shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in a Tamuning shooting that left a bullet hole in a passing vehicle last week.

Noah Terence John Sablan Cepeda, 21, was arrested on multiple allegations, including unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to a GPD press release Wednesday evening. He's been booked and confined.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said police have been investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Governor Carlos Camacho Road in Tamuning. This case was assumed by GPD's Criminal Investigation Division.

On Sept. 30, detectives arrested 28-year-old John Anthony McCord Jr., relative to the incident.

He allegedly said he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger and was just the driver, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

Detectives, during the course of the investigation learned of an additional suspect and arrested Cepeda on Wednesday on suspicion of:

• Unlawful discharge of a firearm

• Aggravated assault

• Reckless conduct

• Possession of a firearms without a valid identification

• Criminal mischief

• Use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony

Tapao said the case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.