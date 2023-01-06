Three men were arrested after police allegedly saw them in the process of burglarizing a Tamuning residence the suspects thought was abandoned.

In the early morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Guam Police Department officers responded to the reported burglary. Officers found Vincent Petros Jr. in the residence's carport and Vincent Borja Jr. and Jason Leon Guerrero inside the residence, according to a magistrate's complaint charging each of the men with burglary and theft.

All three of the men told police Borja drove them to the residence in a vehicle which was parked in the carport. The owner of the home was able to identify some of the stolen items in the parked car.

Leon Guerrero initially said he didn't know Borja and Petros and went inside the home because he was "concerned that someone might be hurt after seeing a van with six people fleeing, at which time police showed up."

However, Leon Guerrero later confessed, saying he had heard the home was abandoned and told Borja and Petros before they all agreed to check it out, the complaint alleged.

Borja allegedly drove the three there, but Leon Guerrero claimed not to know who put the items, which included a tool box, a saw, a 32-inch television, diaper packs, a 24-pack of bottled water, a printer and a scale, in the car, according to the complaint.

An officer, after searching Leon Guerrero's backpack, found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

The complaint further stated Borja was on probation, while Leon Guerrero was on pretrial release for three separate cases.

Petros and Borja were charged with felony burglary and theft as a misdemeanor, while Leon Guerrero is facing those same charges, along with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and special allegations of committing felonies while on felony release.