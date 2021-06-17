Police arrest alleged Merizo shooter Dino Cruz on suspicion of attempted murder

The suspect from the South Doyle Street shooting in Merizo Wednesday morning has been arrested.

Dino Chargualaf Cruz, 46, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police responded to the public housing area in Merizo shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg. Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the victim was treated for his injury and is in stable condition.

A press release from police on Thursday confirmed information The Guam Daily Post received at the scene speaking with witnesses following the incident.

Witnesses described seeing a purple lifted Jeep fleeing the scene and identified the driver as Cruz. It was also reported that Cruz was known to carry a concealed weapon.

The Post saw a single spent bullet casing being picked up by officers canvassing the street and a white Nissan Sentra dusted for evidence.

While police made no official statement regarding the weapon used in the shooting.

A witness told the Post the victim identified his attacker to police before being transported for medical care.

Witnesses also indicated that Cruz is also a resident of Merizo and that the two men are relatives who resided together until a week ago.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault, reckless conduct, unlawful discharge of a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm without valid identification and possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections detention facility and the case has been forwarded to the Guam Attorney General’s office for prosecution.