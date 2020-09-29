A couple were arrested in connection to a child abuse complaint reported to police on Sept. 28 resulting in their nine minor children being taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers assigned to the Southern Precinct Command responded to a child abuse complaint.

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home in Talofofo after receiving information that a minor had been asking nearby neighbors for money and food.

Police interviewed and then arrested the parents who were identified as, Karla Renae Garrido, 31, and Gus Blas Alberto, 37.

The couple were arrested on a charge of child abuse. Garrido also had an outstanding warrant of arrest.