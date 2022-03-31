The driver of the car that fatally hit a pedestrian in Hågat on Tuesday night is being accused of drunken driving.

Police officers were called to an injured pedestrian along Route 2 around 9:21 p.m., according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The unnamed victim was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced dead.

“He didn’t make it,” Savella said.

Authorities are trying to locate the victim’s next of kin to confirm his identity.

Joquest Kabriel James, 39, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide while impaired; negligent homicide; driving while impaired which resulted in injuries; and having a blood alcohol content above the .08 legal limit; leaving the scene with injuries; and no proof of insurance.

James is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Police blocked off the area following the crash. Highway Patrol officers continue investigating factors leading to the crash.

According to prison records, James was arrested in 2009 on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

This is the island's second auto-pedestrian fatality of the year.

Police arrested Wakeen James Fejeran, 57, in the Feb. 5 death of a pedestrian at the intersection of Route 16 and Alageta Street at what's commonly known as the airport overpass.