Guam police officers have arrested the driver who livestreamed while driving and driving alcohol – resulting in a serious crash.

Three victims of the crash were hospitalized on May 18 and had serious injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred on Route 26 and Carnation Road by a traffic light next to the Las Palmas Phase III housing subdivision in Dededo.

On June 7, nearly three weeks after the crash, the driver, Siro Retongong, 39, was found and arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vehicular negligence, driving while impaired, reckless driving with injuries, drinking in a motor vehicle, illegal use of a cellphone and driving without a driver's license.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was additionally arrested for prior cases involving criminal mischief to a residence and criminal mischief to a vehicle.

Retongong was processed, booked, and confined at the Department of Corrections. The case has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for their information and disposition.

Guam Highway Patrol Investigators investigated the crash.