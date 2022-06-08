Guam police officers have arrested the driver who livestreamed while driving and drinking alcohol – resulting in a serious crash.

Three victims of the crash were hospitalized May 18 and had serious injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred at Route 26 and Carnation Road by a traffic light next to Las Palmas Phase III housing subdivision in Dededo.

On June 7, nearly three weeks after the crash, the driver, Siro Retongong, 39, was found and arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vehicular negligence, driving while impaired, reckless driving with injuries, drinking in a motor vehicle, illegal use of a cellphone and driving without a driver's license.

He was additionally arrested in connection with prior cases involving criminal mischief to a residence and criminal mischief to a vehicle.

Retongong was processed, booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. The case has been forwarded to the Guam Attorney General’s Office for its information and disposition.

Guam Highway Patrol officers investigated the crash.

'Joyride to prison'

The Guam Daily Post previously reported that the driver was seen apparently distraught on his livestream.

"I'm going to prison, b----, if I live. ... I'm going to fly down the hill," he said in the livestream, apparently upset at a woman for taking away his children.

"This is a really good life," he said, before taking another gulp of beer, losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

The video went dark 10 minutes into the livestream, but it continued with audio.

Another person could then be heard approaching the driver.

"It's my fault," the driver said.

The witness told him to take off his shirt and put it on his head to stop the bleeding from a cut.

"You're still alive, man," the witness said. "I know you're in shock. Just hold it right here. You are just bruised up. It's a small cut."

About 14 minutes into the stream, the driver said, "Where's my phone? I went live on (it) because my f---ing wife."

First responders were heard on the scene shortly afterward. A police officer apparently saw the driver hop over to the vehicle's passenger side and open another can of beer.

"What are you doing?" the officer said. "Are you trying to be f---ing funny with me, bro? For reals? You just tried to kill someone and now you are going to drink a beer in front of me? Are you stupid or what? You are lucky, dude."

"I'm sorry, sir," the driver said.

"Don't spit at me," the officer said. "Just let me know if you want to fight, dude, and we will fight."

"I respect the police," the driver said.

Medics checked on the driver at the scene and told him he would need to be evaluated at a hospital.

The driver was able to walk from the crash site.

Police were unaware his phone was still livestreaming.

The video stopped on its own after about 56 minutes of livestreaming.

Investigators said a man in the other car was unconscious and unresponsive, while a woman who was in that car suffered minor injuries.