Officers with the Guam Police Department’s Community Crimes Task Force have made progress into the riot reported at the Dededo skate park last week.

Two additional men were arrested by police on Monday.

Darwin Jay Imbuido Fortes, 22, was arrested on suspicion of rioting, two counts of aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

Kayson Nick, 19, was arrested on suspicion of rioting, two counts of aggravated assault, and underage consumption of alcohol.

The fight was reported last Wednesday just after midnight.

Witnesses said the incident involved at least 15 people who allegedly attacked three victims.

The attack, which included broken beer bottles and baseball bats, resulted in two men being treated at the hospital for multiple injuries including stab wounds.

In recent days, police arrested three others involved in the alleged attack.

Jame Repwak, 23, and John R. Jashua, 18, and Mali Ios, 19, were arrested on similar charges.

Cell phone video of the incident shows Ios allegedly record himself at the scene, as the fight broke out.

The group are expected to appear before a Magistrate Judge in the Superior Court of Guam this week.

Prison record

According to prison records, Repwak was arrested in 2019 on charges of burglary to a motor vehicle and underage drinking; in 2017 for burglary, home invasion, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and criminal trespass. He was also arrested separately in 2017 for underage drinking.

Nick has a 2020 arrest where he was charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, underage drinking, and resisting arrest.

Fortes was arrested in 2018 for burglary, criminal trespass, and conspiracy and separately that same year for retail theft, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

In 2019, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and underage drinking. Fortes was a student at John F. Kennedy High School when he was caught with alcohol on the campus, Post files state.