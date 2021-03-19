Police arrest Harmon stabbing suspect

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing of a female in Harmon Thursday night.

The victim was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, at around 11:30 pm, officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command received an aggravated assault complaint from RK Hemlani Apartments in Harmon.

An argument ensued between the female and the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jeigor 1 Rachulap at the apartment.

During the argument, Jeigor Rachulap used a knife and stabbed the victim on the upper back area, police stated.

Jeigor Rachulap was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and family violence

He was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

