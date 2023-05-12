A man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide related to the death of a bicyclist.

On Thursday morning, Shawn Camacho Damian, a 46-year-old man from Barrigada Heights, was located and arrested by Guam Police Department officers on suspicion of vehicular homicide, imprudent driving and insufficient clearance, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a media release.

Damian's arrest stems from a Feb. 15 crash on Route 16 near the Barrigada post office when a car struck a bicyclist, later identified as 42-year-old Jeffry Ignacio.

Ignacio, a Yona resident, was transported to the hospital. He died March 15.

Immediately after the crash, GPD's Highway Patrol section took control of the investigation.

When asked why the arrest of Damian occurred nearly three months after the crash, Savella told The Guam Daily Post a lengthy investigation had been conducted. She said, because the crash was not fatal at the time of the accident, it affected the length of time before the arrest.

Damian was confined at the Department of Corrections facility Thursday and the case closed by GPD and forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, Savella said.

As of press time, Damian hadn't been charged in the Superior Court of Guam in connection to Ignacio's death.

Prior criminal record

Damian was arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of illegally possessing a Schedule II controlled substance. He wasn't charged and was subsequently released.

Damian was charged with possession of methamphetamine in 2018 after police responded to a report of suspicious vehicles at the Lucky Land Game Room in Dededo. Officers later found an improvised glass pipe between Damian's legs while he was in his vehicle. After a search, officers found a small, resealable clear plastic bag containing suspected meth, a plastic straw and a digital scale, Post files state.

Damian was on probation at the time of his 2018 arrest.

Records show Damian also was charged in 2017 after being arrested on suspicion of family violence and terrorizing.