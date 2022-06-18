A man was arrested Thursday after police found drugs while responding to an unrelated matter at the Hotel Mai’ana.

Eugene Jesus Meno Sunega, 40, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers on the scene spotted a wallet concealed between two mattresses.

The wallet included Sunega’s ID card and a resealable bag with methamphetamine, documents state.

Authorities tested the drugs, and the results were positive for meth, documents state.