A 20-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a criminal sexual conduct complaint has been caught.

Dustin Shane Tedtaotao was apprehended by officers with the Guam Police Department, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, who confirmed Tedtaotao's arrest on Sunday afternoon.

No word was given on whether charges have been filed against Tedtaotao.

On Tuesday, police asked the community for help locating Tedtaotao for questioning in connection to an ongoing complaint of assault, criminal sexual conduct and unlawful restraint.