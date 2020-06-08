A man has been arrested and charged with threatening a security guard with what later turned out to be a fake gun.

Rafael Fejerang Martinez was arrested following a disturbance outside New Home Plus Mart in Tamuning before dawn Saturday.

When police arrived at the store, a man later identified as Martinez was seen shirtless and struggling with a security guard.

Police told Martinez to get on the ground but he allegedly refused, according to court documents. When an officer was patting him down, he attempted to kick the officer's groin with his left leg, court documents state.

At one point while in police custody, Martinez said he could not breathe, so he was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital before being returned to the Tamuning precinct.

The security guard told police Martinez had earlier pointed to what appeared to be a black-and-silver pistol.

He asked for the guard's phone and backpack. The guard complied as he was scared for his life, court documents state.

The guard later found an opportunity to kick the gun to the ground. When police arrived, it was found to be a plastic imitation pistol.