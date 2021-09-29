Police arrested Zachary John San Agustin Manibusan, 40, after he allegedly attempted to grab a police officer's firearm during a traffic stop on Sept. 22 in Dededo. The incident left the officer injured.

Manibusan was stopped on Route 3 by Hahasu Drive after his vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in a disturbance along Magsaysay Street in Dededo.

Instead of complying with police, Manibusan attempted to reach for the officer's firearm, police stated.

Fearful for his safety, the officer pushed off the vehicle, which caused him to land on the roadway, according to a police press release.

The suspect fled. The officer was later transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On Monday, detectives learned that Manibusan had surrendered to Superior Court of Guam marshals.

Police subsequently arrested Manibusan on suspicion of aggravated assault and assault on a peace officer, among other charges.

Police arrest woman accused of resisting traffic ticket, kicking officer

In another incident, on Tuesday, Taya Tani Stallworth, 22, was arrested after she allegedly kicked a police officer with both of her feet while resisting a traffic ticket for speeding, according to a police press release.

Police flagged Stallworth during a speed check on Marine Corps Drive by the District Court of Guam in Hagåtña.

Police used a taser and restrained Stallworth, according to the press release.

Stallworth was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, speeding and failure to comply with police.