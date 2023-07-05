A man and woman are in custody following a Guam Police Department investigation into the death of Jason Quintanilla Susuico.

His body was found in January by hunters, decomposing in the jungle near the Guam Raceway Park in Yigo. Officers used a tattoo on the remains to identify the remains as Susuico, and an autopsy classified the death as a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, Post files show.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by GPD, detectives met with an informant in June, who gave officers details about the case.

“The information provided was that the murder of Susuico took place at a residence in Pågat, Mangilao,” Officer Beryln Savella, GPD spokesperson, stated.

On July 3, police checked a home being rented by Cynthia Quinata as a result of the information.

“(Quinata) was located at the residence and subsequently consented to a search of her residence. Prior to the search being conducted, Quinata was asked about Justin J. Perez, relative to a warrant for his arrest being issued. Quinata informed detectives that Perez was not at her residence,” Savella reported.

Perez, however, was eventually found in the Pågat home, along with blood police are alleging is tied to Susuico’s death.

“With the assistance of Forensic Science Division personnel, a search of the residence was conducted to further the investigation provided by the informant and a substantial amount of blood was located from within an area of the residence consistent with the information provided by the informant,” Savella stated.

Quinata, 46, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, guilt established by complicity and hindering apprehension. Perez, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“The details of his involvement in the homicide were referred to the attorney general’s office for possible indictment,” Savella stated.

Savella could not clarify the allegations against Perez or how he was involved in Susuico’s death.

“That information is not provided to me,” she told reporters, before confirming the case remains open.

Both Quinata and Perez were booked and confined.

Susuico was confined to the Department of Corrections twice in October 2019. His detention stemmed from charges filed related to alleged criminal sexual conduct. The cases, however, were dismissed without prejudice in the Superior Court of Guam, Post files state.