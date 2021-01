Police on Monday night arrested Larry James Gagan, 37, on suspicion of murder.

Gagan was arrested in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man, at a house on Ysengsong Road in Dededo at around 9:30 Sunday evening.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

The man was transported to Guam Regional Medical City. He later succumbed to his injuries.

No other details in the case were available.

