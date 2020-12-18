A man with a history of driving while intoxicated and speeding has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Santa Rita in February.

Reisy Reikino Ludwig, 41, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, imprudent driving and failing to hold a driver's license, stated Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The Feb. 1 crash claimed the life of Karimy Liwis, 39, who was a passenger in the vehicle Ludwig was driving.

The vehicle ran off Route 2A in Santa Rita, by the Apra Mobil gas station.

A 24-year-old man was also injured in the crash and survived.

Ludwig was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

Police forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

In December 2015, Ludwig was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while an open alcoholic beverage container was in the vehicle. His arrest also involved alleged speeding.

Ludwig's vehicle was spotted straddling two lanes, according to his arrest record.