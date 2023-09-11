Police arrest suspect in Maite slaying

Police have arrested a suspect in an alleged shooting that resulted in the death of a man Saturday afternoon in Maite.

The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. in front of Hi5 Logo Shop in Maite, which is next door to the 24 Wash & Dry Laundromat.

Information from witnesses describing the suspect led police to apprehend Jayson Gaan Sowas, who was found within the area the same day.

“According to witnesses, a man dressed in all black, believed to be armed, was reported to have walked through Wash & Dry Laundromat. A second caller reported hearing gunshots in the area,” the Guam Police Department said in a press release issued nearly five hours after the reported incident occurred.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a “conscious male victim lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.”

Officers provided medical aid to the victim until Guam Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Naval Hospital Guam. GPD confirmed Sunday that the male victim died.

Police interviewed Sowas, who allegedly provided details with regard to how he acquired the weapon and where he disposed of it.

“During the interview, Sowas provided details that led officers to the location of the weapon used in the crime. The firearm was found underneath a car tire at a nearby laundromat. Sowas admitted to stealing the firearm from an unsecured vehicle,” GPD said in the release.

After allegedly stealing the firearm, police said Sowas proceeded to HI-5 Logo Shop, where he shot the victim, a man not known to him.

“He encountered the victim, who was laying down at the time. Sowas approached the victim and shot him. It was identified that Sowas had no common relations or has any knowledge of the victim,” police said.

Police noted that they were able to confirm the weapon was stolen in a separate burglary incident involving a vehicle.

Sowas was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections on offenses including murder, reckless conduct, purchase or possession/use or carrying of firearm without valid ID, aggravated assault as a second degree felony and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.