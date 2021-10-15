The suspect in multiple burglaries reported in the past month has been arrested and charged.

Ramon Jose Villagomez Castro, 23, was charged with two counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony and two counts of theft of property as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, one victim told police that they returned home on Sunday to find the suspect leaving through the front door.

The suspect got away with the victim’s laptop, documents filed by the prosecution state.

On Wednesday, officers received a report of a suspicious car with stolen items inside and questioned the suspect.

“I know you guys are going to find those things, just know I’m the one who did it,” the suspect allegedly told police.

Officers found the laptop, documents that were taken from a second victim’s car in late September, and a driver’s license stolen from a third victim, documents state.

The third victim told police his family home was burglarized sometime between Oct. 8 and 13, adding that a white hamper, electronics, a wallet, and tools were missing, documents state.