Police arrest suspect in OS7 Mart robbery

Tian Drae Lizama has been arrested and charged on allegations that he had robbed a Mangilao store and attempted to rob a Shell gas station in the same village.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday, Lizama first tried to rob the Shell gas station on Feb. 10, but was unsuccessful.

Police met with a gas station employee who recounted the “suspicious incident,” reported by another employee, who said someone with a gun came to the gas station door.

Police met with the employee who noted that “she was behind the counter when the magnet to the front entrance was activated and she heard someone trying to open the door. … She was surprised that the person trying to open the door was holding a firearm,” the complaint said.

A review of surveillance footage showed a vehicle approaching and parking, and a person attempting to open the gas station door at 1:39 a.m., but the entrance was locked and the person returned to their vehicle and left.

Four days later, police received a report of a robbery at OS7 Mart in Mangilao.

The store’s employee told police that “she was sitting waiting for customers to come in when a male with a mask” entered, no gun was visible, court documents allege.

The complaint stated that the man approached the register and “pulled the slide back on a pistol rack to which she heard the sound and was afraid.”

The robbery suspect made off with $1,200.

“The male threw a bag on the counter” and told the store employee to “put the money in the bag,” the complaint stated, adding the suspect took the money before fleeing the scene.

After three days of investigating the alleged crimes, police located Lizama. He denied he was the gunman, but admitted he was involved in both events.

“Defendant told police that he was the operator of the vehicle at the robbery at OS7 Mart and the attempted robbery at the Shell Gas station. Defendant said that another male committed the actual robberies using a firearm,” court documents stated.

Lizama was charged with attempted second-degree robbery and second-degree robbery, both as second-degree felonies.

Lizama was previously convicted of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in 2019, and burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in 2021, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The OAG stated, based on the new charges, Lizama is facing 25 years of incarceration if convicted.