A man who allegedly entered a Hågat home without permission and tried to attack the homeowner earlier this year has been arrested.

Benjamin San Nicolas Cruz Jr., 23, was charged with criminal trespass as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

The alleged home invasion was reported in March.

According to court documents, the victim told police he saw someone walking toward his house on his live surveillance feed, then soon spotted the suspect inside his residence.

The suspect was holding what appeared to be a large beer bottle and a large metal D clamp, documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspect them got into an aggressive stance, forcing the victim to grab a bat to defend himself and his family, documents state.

The suspect exited the home and allegedly called the victim out to fight, but the victim instead called police.

The victim reportedly told officers the suspect then took a piece of two-by-four and attempted to open the rear hatch of his car before the suspect threatened to put a gun down his throat.

Authorities located the suspect Thursday while responding to reports of a shooting in Hågat near the cemetery.

The suspect did not admit to the March incident, but told police he did know one of the victims inside the home, documents state.