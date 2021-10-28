Guam Police Department officers made five arrests in separate incidents this week.

Police find meth, loaded gun following chase

Officers on patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop after noticing a motorcycle operator wobbling while on Route 28 on Wednesday.

When officers attempted to pull over the driver, Joseph Joaquin Palomo, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee until he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown over the handlebars.

According to court documents, Palomo attempted to run but slipped and was arrested.

During a pat-down, police discovered several clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal methamphetamine that altogether weighed 9.52 grams.

Police also saw a loaded Taurus .38 special revolver approximately 6 feet away from where Palomo was apprehended. Officers found two bullets within the chamber of the unregistered gun.

Palomo was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.

GPD: Suspect threatened to ‘bury’ woman if she leaves him

Police arrested a 37-year-old man on Tuesday after responding to an assault complaint at from a Talo′fo′fo′ house. Officers met with the victim who stated that she and Nathan James Diego Weakly had gotten into an argument on Monday when he allegedly made threatening gestures like he was going to hit her.

The defendant left the residence and told the woman that if she “leaves him, he will bury her,” court documents state.

According to court documents, on Oct. 22, Weakly was upset when the victim’s relative visited the house and asked to use her phone. When the cousin left, the two began to argue and when the victim attempted to walk away, Weakly allegedly grabbed the woman, caused her to fall, and then placed his knee on her chest and pushed down, the magistrate’s complaint states.

When the victim told the defendant she wanted to go, Weakly allegedly wrapped his hand around her neck and lifted her off the floor and then threw her to a couch where she hit her back, court documents state. She said she had wanted to call police, but the defendant had her phone and refused to give it to her.

The following night, the woman stated they began arguing again and Weakly wrapped his forearm around her neck and told her he was going to snap her neck and rip her apart and hang her children.

When officers were at the residence, they saw a man run toward the back of the residence.

Officers found two men, including Weakly, crouched in the jungle. They found the defendant in possession of the victim’s phone.

Weakly was arrested and charged with interfering with the reporting of family violence, family violence as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

Suspect on felony release caught allegedly breaking into Dededo home

A Dededo resident woke up to noises coming from his kitchen early Tuesday morning.

The resident saw a man removing glass louvers from the kitchen window.

David Jesus Quichocho, 24, had no reasonable explanation for his actions, according to the magistrate’s complaint.

When police arrived, they found Quichocho sitting on a bench within the property.

The suspect allegedly told police that he had just been beaten up with a baseball bat and rocks and had fled and looked for a place to hide. He also allegedly told police he had just smoked “ice.”

Police found no injuries consistent with his story.

Quichocho was arrested and charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

According to court documents, Quichocho was on pre-trial release in two separate criminal cases including a retail theft case from 2016 and a drug and theft case from earlier this year.

Meth, drug pipe found in Agana Heights

U.S. marshals were conducting periodic checks in the Agana Heights area when they met with several individuals in a silver Toyota Yaris on Tuesday night.

Guam Police Department officers were called to Fort Apugan to assist with talking to the individuals including Roke John Cruz Santos, 39.

A glass pipe with a bulbous end was seen sticking out of a backpack in the backseat.

When officers conducted a search with Santos’ consent, they discovered crystal methamphetamine in a small resealable bag within the driver door interior handle.

Santos was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Residents capture burglar thanks to surveillance cameras

A man who is on pre-trial release for two separate burglary and theft cases was arrested by police for a burglary reported at a Dededo home on Monday.

Bonich Buekea, also known as Benedict Ronos, 21, was arrested by police on numerous charges to include burglary, theft by receiving, theft of property, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He also was wanted on outstanding bench warrants relative to two pending criminal cases from earlier this year.

According to court documents, a woman received an alert on her phone from surveillance cameras at her relative’s home.

The footage showed a white sedan entering the driveway and parking by the front door. Buekea allegedly started disconnecting the camera in front of the house.

Relatives rushed to the home and blocked the car and contacted a neighbor who is also a civilian police reservist who helped subdue Buekea and handcuffed him until police arrived.

Police discovered the white sedan had been reported stolen and three surveillance cameras were found inside the car.