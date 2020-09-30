Police have arrested 28-year old John Anthony McCord Jr. in the shooting incident in Tamuning on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the shooting but it left a bullet hole in an SUV. The shot was fired from another vehicle that was seen speeding along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road toward Oka Pay-Less.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated McCord Jr. was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal mischief, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation.

On Tuesday, detectives and SWAT personnel were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and learned the identity of McCord Jr.

On Wednesday, criminal investigation detectives and SWAT personnel found McCord Jr. in the Tamuning area. He was later transported to GPD Headquarters in Tiyan for an interview.

McCord Jr. was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

McCord was also charged with assaulting corrections officers when he was jailed in 2015.

The suspect was also arrested in a 2014 robbery case.