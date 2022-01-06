Three people were charged with illegal drug possession charges in two unrelated cases in the Superior Court of Guam Wednesday.

Arriola, Miranda arrested in traffic stop

Manuel Greg Arriola, 32, and Junior Benavente Miranda, 42, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Arriola was also given a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

The pair were pulled over by police on Tuesday night after officers noticed the vehicle had a license plate lamp malfunction, court documents state.

During a search, officers found a glass tube with methamphetamine and four clear plastic bags with meth. Both allegedly admitted to smoking the drug earlier in the day but denied owning the pipe and other contraband.

Arriola was on pretrial release for a separate 2021 criminal case, documents state.

Tangelbad faces drug, family violence charges

Separately, Llemalt Pierre Tangelbad, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

He was accused of allegedly attacking a pregnant woman known to him on Monday. The victim allegedly told police the suspect smokes ice and would force her to get money to buy more drugs.

The victim showed officers where he kept his drugs inside a drawer, documents state.

Tangelbad was convicted of criminal mischief in 2021 and was previously ordered by the court not to assault or injure the victim, documents state.