Police arrested a woman who is being accused of standing on the road, blocking traffic in Santa Rita and allegedly assaulting two police officers after being taken into custody.

Francine Jessica Thompson, 39, was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, harassment as a petty misdemeanor, and obstructing the public ways as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, witnesses called police after the suspect was seen “flicking off” drivers on Route 2A. Drivers were forced to go around the suspect, as she stood on the outer northbound lane.

Responding officers then arrested the suspect.

The suspect allegedly became belligerent and was accused of scratching one officer’s arm and kicking another in the leg, documents state.

Court documents note that in March, the suspected was arrested at the Guam Memorial Hospital where she allegedly kicked a nurse, documents state.