A woman identified as a person of interest in a robbery and terrorizing complaint filed on Jan. 1 in Yigo has been arrested and confined at the Department of Corrections.

Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Division detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation when they saw 29-year-old Shaylene Doris Valentine on Wusstig Road in Dededo on Sept. 7, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman. Valentine was operating a motorcycle.

They apprehended her and she was transported to GPD Headquarters in Tiyan where she was later arrested for the following offenses:

• Terrorizing

• Assault

• Theft of Property

• Guilt Established by Complicity

• Criminal Facilitation

• No Valid Driver’s License

• No Insurance and

• No Registration

Valentine was subsequently booked and confined. Her case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.