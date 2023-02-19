A woman is behind bars facing criminal charges in connection to the reported Feb. 4 gas station robbery in Yona.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed against Annette Cruz Atoigue, the armed robbery was reported at 2:40 a.m., when two individuals entered the store.

“A male with a gun and another individual … waited by the side exit door,” the magistrate's complaint stated.

The man pointed the gun at the gas station employee and demanded money, while Atoigue, who is alleged to be the second individual, stood guard.

According to the complaint, $400 and $700 worth of cellphones were placed in a bag, along with other items the armed man grabbed from the shelves, before leaving out the side door.

“In the course of ... investigating the matter, police conducted a suspect check in Yona for Gregory Bernardo and Annette Cruz Atoigue. Police found (Atoigue) who confessed to participating in the robbery with Mr. Bernardo,” the complaint stated. “The defendant indicated that Mr. Bernardo forced her to help with the escape. When asked why she did not call the police, she responded, 'I’m not the type to call the police.' The defendant further claimed that she was scared and burned the clothes that she was wearing.”

Although it was not mentioned if Bernardo was arrested, police did note that Atoigue was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony and theft as a third-degree felony.