Police ask community for help in missing persons case

The Guam Police Department is asking the community for help in the search of a missing 27-year-old man reported missing by his family.

On Sunday, a missing persons complaint was filed by the mother of Michael Jose Castro, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated.

Preliminary reports indicate Castro was last seen on Oct. 29 driving a beige 2013 Lexus with GLP# BR 2703.

If anyone has any information on Castro's whereabouts, they are asked to call Police Dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip Information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1000 could be paid if the Information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.