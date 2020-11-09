Police ask community for help in missing persons case

HELP: Police are asking for the community's help as they search for 27-year-old Michael Jose Castro who was reported missing by his family. Photo courtesy Guam Police Department and family.

The Guam Police Department is asking the community for help in the search of a missing 27-year-old man reported missing by his family. 

On Sunday, a missing persons complaint was filed by the mother of Michael Jose Castro, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated. 

Preliminary reports indicate Castro was last seen on Oct. 29 driving a beige 2013 Lexus with GLP# BR 2703. 

If anyone has any information on Castro's whereabouts, they are asked to call Police Dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip Information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1000 could be paid if the Information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.

