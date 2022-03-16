It was a 5-year-old child who was brought to Dededo fire station on Tuesday with injuries but later pronounced dead.

Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson, said they are waiting for a medical examiner to fly in from Hawaii to conduct the autopsy.

She was unable to state the nature of the boy's injuries, but confirmed his age and gender.

On Tuesday, around 4:46 p.m., police received a call about the injured child who was brought to the Guam Fire Department's Astumbo Fire Station.

Medics transported him to the Guam Regional Medical City.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section were activated and assumed the investigation into the death of the child.