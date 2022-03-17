The child who was brought to the Astumbo Fire Station on Tuesday with injuries but later pronounced dead was a 5-year-old boy.

Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson, said GPD is waiting for a medical examiner to fly in from Hawaii to conduct the autopsy.

She was unable to state the nature of the boy's injuries but confirmed his age and gender.

On Tuesday, around 4:46 p.m., police received a call about the injured child who was brought to the fire station.

Medics transported him to the Guam Regional Medical City just a few miles away.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section were activated and assumed the investigation into the death of the child.

No additional details were released as of press time.