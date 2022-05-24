Police: Baby in Two Lovers Point incident dies

A 1-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital after an incident at Two Lovers Point on Sunday has died.

The baby was unresponsive when her mother handed her over to authorities.

The baby's condition was not made public the day of the incident. She was taken to Guam Regional Medical City and pronounced deceased around 9:36 a.m. Sunday, according to a media release from the Guam Police Department.

A death investigation is underway and detectives with GPD's Criminal Investigation Division await the results of an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death of the child.

Emergency responders were called to the Upper Tumon area around 6:45 a.m. Sunday following a report of a distraught woman.

It took crisis negotiators several hours to safely talk the woman off the ledge, which has a 400-foot drop to the crashing waves below.

The woman was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. Her condition has not yet been released.