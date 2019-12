A high-speed chase along Marine Corps Drive through Tamuning on Monday night seems to have ended in Tiyan.

Police have blocked off a portion of Sunset Blvd. in Tiyan as they conduct an investigation. There was a motorcycle and a sedan that collided.

Ambulances were at the site as well.

As of about 11 p.m., police were still rerouting traffic.

Police have not released any details.