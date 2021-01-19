Police: Boy's kidnapping claim was fabricated

The Guam Police Department has announced that the complaint of a 9-year-old boy's kidnapping isn't true.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, GPD said, "Investigators interviewed the minor further who admitted to fabricating his statement of being kidnapped."

Police launched an investigation after it was reported the boy was taken by an unknown man in front of his mother's home on Matsumiya Street in Mangilao around 6 a.m. Sunday, police stated later that day.

The boy was later found by a passerby who dropped him off at the father's home, according to police on Sunday. He was not injured.

On Monday afternoon, GPD issued another statement, saying, "Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the mother of the child had initially filed a missing person complaint with the Dededo Precinct Command during the morning hours of Jan. 17, 2021. Officers were later able to locate the child with his father. Investigators interviewed the minor further who admitted to fabricating his statement of being kidnapped."