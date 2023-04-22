A man was accused of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl after she was dropped off at a bus stop.

Melencio Santos, 65, was charged with attempted second-degree custodial interference as a third-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor, the Guam Police Department said in a press release on the incident Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was approached by Santos, "who was motoring along the roadway asking her if she needed a ride home."

"The minor told the operator several times that she did not need a ride, however, he insisted and continued to drive alongside her," GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in the release.

According to court documents, Santos also was honking his horn as he was driving by the victim.

A Guam Department of Education bus driver said he saw Santos follow the girl before the girl ran toward the bus. The driver said the girl was in tears and looked fearful, so he told her to get in the bus.

"The bus driver then yelled at the defendant to leave the female alone," court documents state.

Santos fled and the bus driver "took it a step further and drove the minor to her residence," Savella stated.

After a complaint was made by the girl's niece, officers from the Dededo police precinct began their investigation, which involved conducting interviews and gathering information on the suspect.

Officers ran the license plate number obtained by the bus driver and apprehended Santos, court documents state.

Santos faces five years and 60 days in prison if convicted on all charges, according to the Office of the Attorney General.