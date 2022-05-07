A traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration led to the arrest of the suspect in a home invasion case from eight months ago.

John Tutuw, also known as John Tuduw, 48, stands accused of entering a Hågat residence without permission, attacking two adult victims and threatening to kill them on Aug. 31, 2021, the prosecution stated in court documents.

The defendant was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony, two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license and expired vehicle registration as violations.

Police found Tutuw after a traffic stop at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, court documents state.

According to court documents, one victim told police she saw Tutuw, who is known to her, sitting on a couch in her living room on Aug. 31, 2021. He had previously been warned by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority that he was not authorized to be in the GHURA housing unit.

Tutuw then walked to the bedroom, where he allegedly attacked a second victim before threatening to kill him and cut him into pieces. The defendant later repeated the threat by calling the man on his phone, court documents state.

The defendant also was accused of punching the first victim twice on her face and threatening her as well, documents state.