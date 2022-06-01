Three men, who police said were armed with machetes and damaging cars at the Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña over the weekend, have been arrested.

Guam police officers located the men in Agana Heights on Tuesday, according to GPD Spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Marson Kintin, 23; Narsom Marsian, 23; and Handarson Sony, 28, were arrested on suspicion of rioting, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police also arrested Kintin and Marsian on suspicion of terrorizing, aggravated assault, assault, and reckless conduct.

Investigators noted that Marsian, who was also accused of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle, had three active warrants for his arrest.

Self-surrender

The incident was caught on cell phone video and circulated on social media.

Two others, Kyle Joaquin Topasna, 20, and Evin Babauta Pangelinan, 21, self-surrendered to police for their alleged part in the incident.

Topasna allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed a gun from his friend and fired three rounds into the air during an incident.

Pangelinan allegedly told officers he was at the park when unknown men began to "bash" his and others' vehicles. One of the men then swung a machete at Pangelinan, resulting in his friend shooting a gun multiple times into the air, court documents state.

Pangelinan allegedly admitted to asking his friend for the weapon and shooting one round toward the back of a car.

Both have since been released from prison on bond.

Records

Prison records state Marsian was arrested three times in 2020 on numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault of an unborn child, and family violence.

Records state Sony was arrested in 2012 for aggravated assault and rioting, in 2016 for robbery and assault, and in 2020 for driving while impaired