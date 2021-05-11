A cellphone left inside of a Jeep reported stolen in Tamuning on Sunday helped Guam police officers to track down the alleged suspects - who then led authorities on a chase.

Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 25, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He remains held in prison on a $10,000 cash bail.

Leilani Kaitlyn Wright, 20, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle by complicity as a second-degree felony and hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony.

She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond during a magistrate hearing held before Superior Court of Guam Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday. She was placed on house arrest.

Both defendants appeared in court virtually from the Department of Corrections, and were ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims.

Both are scheduled to appear back in court on May 20.

Complaint

According to court documents, the victims told police they were at a friend’s residence for a party when they left their vehicle running for about 20 minutes while inside the home.

The victims returned to find that their Jeep Wrangler was gone.

The victim’s phone was still inside the stolen vehicle. It helped police to track down the suspects who were headed towards the Agana Shopping Center, documents state.

Officers tracked the stolen vehicle in Maina before the suspects were spotted speeding out of a driveway, and led police on a chase toward Dededo, documents state.

During the chase, the passenger was seen allegedly throwing items at one of the GPD patrol cars, and shining a flashlight toward them to hinder their vision.

GPD managed to get the suspects to stop along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

As one officer approached, the Jeep reversed, rammed into one patrol car before accelerating forward and ramming into another patrol car, documents state.

The crash caused the patrol car to strike an officer’s leg, documents state.

Three officers, two from the Central Precinct Command and one from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct, discharged their firearms at the Jeep that managed to flee, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The stolen vehicle was then tracked in the Chalan Emsley area where authorities found the driver side door open and abandoned, court documents state.

The prosecution’s charging document states that one suspect apparently had blonde hair. A blonde wig was found in the driver’s seat.

Investigators noted red dirt on the vehicle’s floorboard.

Police then approached a residence where they saw red dirt tracks at the entrance, and found the alleged suspects apparently pretending to sleep inside the home.

Both suspects' shoes had red dirt and were confiscated as evidence, documents state.

Additionally, Wright was accused of allegedly head butting the arresting officer.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the case and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Criminal history

It was said in court that Camacho was on parole for a 2018 conviction of conspiracy to commit third-degree robbery, and on parole for a 2015 conviction for theft.

Adult Probation Services told the court that Wright was on pretrial release for an illegal drug possession case from earlier this year.